Dana White reacts to “insane” judges scorecards from Saturday’s UFC 259 main event

Dana White was not happy with the judges scoring in last night’s UFC 259 main event between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya (20-1 MMA) moved up a weight class yesterday evening to challenge Blachowicz for the promotions coveted light heavyweight title. ‘Stylebender’ had entered the contest sporting a perfect professional record, his most previous win coming over Paulo Costa by way of TKO at UFC 253.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA) had entered UFC 259 on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a title-earning TKO victory over Dominick Reyes in September.

Given both men’s recent success, UFC President Dana White, along with most fans and analysts, had a hard time attempting to predict the fight outcome.

The fight itself proved to be a grueling twenty-five minute affair, as Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz went back and forth for five straight rounds. ‘Stylebender’ had a strong start to the contest, but the Polish standout turned the bout in his favor in the later rounds.

In the end, all three judges in attendance saw the contest in favor of Jan Blachowicz.

While Dana White took no issue with Blachowicz getting his hand raised, the UFC President was not a fan of the judges scorecards from last night’s UFC 259 main event.

“The scoring was insane,” White said during the post-fight press conference (via MMAMania). “These guys are giving out 10-8 rounds like f*cking – there were two rounds in that fight that they gave a 10-8.”

The judges in attendance scored the bout as follows 49-45 x2, 49-46, with two officials scoring round five 10-8 in favor of the Polish champ.

In regards to what will come next for both Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz following UFC 259, Dana White had the following to say.

“Listen he’s the middleweight champ. He doesn’t get the light heavyweight title. He doesn’t get to fight Jon Jones.” White said. “But you know what, you can never hurt somebody for thinking big and trying to become great. You know he gave it a shot tonight and it didn’t happen. Jan is the man. He is the 205lbs champ and now he starts taking on all comers in that weight division.”

Do you agree with Dana White that the judges scoring in last night’s UFC 259 main event was rather insane? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!