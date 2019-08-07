Dana White reacts to Cris Cyborg’s apology: ‘It had to kill her’

Just when you thought the Dana White and Cris Cyborg story had come to a conclusion, it apparently has a few chapters left to be written.

Last week, in a sit down interview with Laura Sanko, the UFC president announced that he, along with the organization, were “no longer in the Cris Cyborg business”, thus releasing her and giving their blessing to the former women’s featherweight champion to take her talents anywhere she wanted.

Prior to that sit down interview, Cyborg had released a video of a backstage conversation between she and White following her win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 239. Many people, including former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, felt that the video was doctored a little bit. Hours after White’s interview was released, Cyborg had admitted to sketchy editing of the video and released an apology to the UFC president.

On Tuesday, Cyborg took to Instagram to address her UFC departure and take some exiting shots at White: calling him “a guy with a dark soul” and that White continuously tried to “damage her brand.”

Following Tuesday night’s Dana White’s Contender Series event, White spoke to the media and addressed the apology, along with the latest in the saga. According to Brett Okamoto via Twitter, White said that dealing with Cyborg was a “nightmare and that she was never happy with anything that they did.”

That was only the beginning.

“It had to kill [Cyborg] to apologize to me,” White told the media on Tuesday night. “She did because what she did (with the doctored video) is one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

One of the biggest talking points in the White and Cyborg story had to do with a potential rematch with Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title. White has emphatically said that Cyborg did not want that fight, while Cyborg took the opposite stance. As the smoke attempts to clear in the relationship, the UFC president is doubling down on his stance and hopes the MMA community will listen once and for all.

“Fans and media need to get it though their heads, she did not want to fight Amanda Nunes.”

Do you believe that the back-and-forth between Dana White and Cris Cyborg will continue?