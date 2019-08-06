Cris Cyborg opens up on UFC departure, criticizes Dana White

Cris Cyborg has broken her silence on her exit from the UFC.

This past Friday afternoon, an interview with UFC president Dana White was released. White told reporter Laura Sanko that the UFC will not match any offers on the table for Cyborg from other promotions.

White made it clear, “we’re out of the Cyborg business.”

Cyborg took to her Instagram account to address the situation in English and Portuguese (via MMAFighting.com).

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0y5aW3FpzH/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Dana didn’t want to give me the rematch, only a six-fight contract, and the UFC unfortunately doesn’t have girls in my division,” Cyborg wrote in Portuguese. “I’d die in the UFC without fighting, and still being defamed, so the best option would be see other promotions that have my division, where I could fight more often. Who knows, maybe one day Amanda and I will rematch. No one knows what tomorrow might bring, God’s the one who makes my plans.”

A fan commented on Cyborg’s post saying, “Dana who?” Cyborg would go on to describe White as “a guy with [a] dark soul.”

Cyborg appears enthusiastic over the chance to start over with another promotion.