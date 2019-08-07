Cris Cyborg’s coach believes Amanda Nunes is the only opponent that she should be fighting

Cris Cyborg is no longer a member of the UFC after completing her contract and then being released by Dana White. With that, the possibility of the Amanda Nunes rematch seems unlikely.

Many wanted that fight to happen, including UFC president, Dana White, both fighters and now Cyborg’s coach in Jason Parillo. He says that is the only fight that makes sense for the former featherweight champion. ‘JP’ added that no other opponent or fight is an exciting option for Cyborg.

“No, only Amanda Nunes. That’s the only fight that gets me excited,” Parillo said to Sirius XM. “That’s the only fight I want to see her fight, that’s the only fight she needs to be fighting. Unfortunately, I don’t have any control over that, I’m not her manager, I’m not her confidante. I’m her coach, I help her get ready for her fights. But, the only fight I have any interest is Amanda Nunes.

“I’m heartbroken about it,” Parillo continued. “Because I really do believe she can beat her, and I believe that Amanda has such amazing victories, she’s really at the top of the food chain of the women’s division, and that’s where I believe Cris belongs and that’s where I believe she should be.”

Now that she is a free agent, and the Nunes fight will most likely not happen, Cris Cyborg does still have options. She could re-unite with Scott Coker in Bellator and fight Julia Budd. Or, she could go to the PFL to try and win a $1 million dollars and fight Kayla Harrison.

Still, Jason Parillo believes those bouts are not nearly as exciting. But, as he mentions it is not up to him, and hopefully, Cyborg signs and fights again soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/6/2019.