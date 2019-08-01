Miesha Tate suspects Dana White was misrepresented in Cris Cyborg confrontation video

Yesterday, Cris Cyborg released a video of a backstage encounter with UFC President Dana White. Former UFC bantamweight champ and current ONE Championship executive Miesha Tate has some questions about that video.

During this encounter, she told the UFC boss to ‘stop lying’ about her willingness to rematch Amanda Nunes. According to the videos subtitles, White ultimately responded by saying ‘And listen, when you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying… the truth.’

It’s that last line that Miesha Tate seems to take issue with.

🎙️When it comes to the video released of Cris Cyborg's backstage conversation with Dana White, @MieshaTate explains to @RyanMcKinnell why there might be more than meets the eye when it comes to what actually went down between the two. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/8SvxFRViik — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 1, 2019

“It was really edited poor right there,” Tate said on MMA Tonight (transcript via MMA News). “And I watched his mouth very closely. And, to me, the word “truth” did not look like where they ended. It looked like he was saying, ‘When I’m saying stuff about that, I’m not talking’…and I’m not convinced that the subtitles are accurate and exactly what he said. That’s my stance on it.

“I think that the video was definitely edited to favor the stance that Cyborg….yeah, I really do. I think the video was horribly edited. Because he was mid-sentence. He was mid-sentence, and they just cut it off. And I did not hear the word ‘truth,’ and it was in stride of another sentence. I didn’t get his lips pairing with the word ‘truth.'”

Miesha Tate continued, encouraging fans to draw their own conclusions.

“I could be wrong there….but I encourage people to go on there and check out that video yourself and make a decision for yourself, whether you think that he’s saying ‘truth’ or he’s not. I didn’t gather that, and I thought the video was very poorly cut off. Why did we not get to hear what his follow-up sentence was? It felt like it was edited right there to make it sound like he said, ‘I’m not saying the truth,’ and people read the subtitle and they assume that’s what he’s saying. But I don’t know. There was a continuation, and they cut it right there.”

What do you think of this take from Miesha Tate?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/1/2019.