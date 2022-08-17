Dana White reacts to ‘crazy’ idea of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman fighting at light heavyweight

Dana White is reacting to the ‘crazy’ idea of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman fighting at light heavyweight.

Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) is set to get in the Octagon with Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th in the welterweight main event at UFC 278.

The 35 year old Usman is the current UFC welterweight champion.

Leon Edwards, 30, will be looking to dethrone the champ this coming weekend.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Kamaru Usman has hinted at changing weight classes to attain double champ status. In fact ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would like to capture the light heavyweight belt to become a two-weight UFC champion.

In speaking with John Morgan on ‘MMA Underground‘, Dana White had this to say about Usman changing weight categories:

“That’s crazy. Yeah. He’s never said that to me. But, I mean, when you look at those guys, you’re looking at (Jiri) Prochazka, Glover (Teixeira), Jan (Blachowicz), Magomed (Ankalaev)! I mean, these guys are f**king monsters. Yeah, I think that’s a bad idea.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

UFC President, Dana White, also had thoughts on Usman trying to compete at middleweight saying:

“I mean, the guys at middleweight are big. I mean when you start talking about (Jared) Connonier, (Robert) Whittaker, (Marvin) Vettori, Israel (Adesanya); those are scary guys at that weight. (Alex) Pereira! Even (Derek) Brunson; you’ve got a guy like Brunson who can wrestle too. Tough one.”

It looks like Dana White thinks Kamaru Usman should stay put. But, staying put won’t achieve Usman’s goal of getting double-champ status.

Do you think Usman should change weight categories? Would you like to see him compete in the light heavyweight or middleweight division?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!