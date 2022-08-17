Khamzat Chimaev shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2

Khamzat Chimaev has shared his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2.

It will be Usman (20-1 MMA) vs Edwards (19-3 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at the UFC 278 main event taking place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Usman, 35, is on an unbelievable 19 fight winning streak and is looking to maintain his welterweight crown.

Edwards, 30, is enjoying a 9 fight winning streak and is hoping to upset ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ this coming Saturday.

The two fighters previously met way back in December of 2015 where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision.

Khamzat Chimaev, speaking with Oscar Willis of ‘TheMacLife’ had this to say about the upcoming fight (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I actually am like 60/40 for Usman, yeah… (from) when they last met, they’re both completely different. Kamaru’s getting much better boxing, and Leon’s getting better wrestling. It’s an interesting fight for me as well.”

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) is the number 3 ranked welterweight and has a vested interest in the upcoming fight between Usman and Edwards as he is looking for his own title shot.

‘Borz’ is scheduled to headline next month’s UFC 279 event opposite former lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz. Should he win, there is a high probability that his next fight will include UFC gold being on the line.

Will you be watching Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 this weekend? Do you agree with Khamzat Chimaev’s prediction?

