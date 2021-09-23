Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s botched first pitch at Chicago Cubs Game: “I’ll never do it. Never.”

UFC president Dana White reacted to Conor McGregor’s botched first pitch at the recent Chicago Cubs Game, saying “I’ll never do it. Never.”

McGregor was a special guest earlier this week at Wrigley Field in Chicago and he threw out the first pitch ahead of the Cubs’ game, which turned out to be a terrible throw that saw the ball completely miss the plate. It was an awful throw by McGregor and he has been getting flak on the internet from fans about how bad his arm is, but as far as White goes, McGregor’s terrible throw just shows you that throwing a pitch is a lot hard than it looks.

“Let me start here: Do you know how many times I’ve been asked to throw a first-pitch somewhere? And I’ll never do it. Never. Just like all those guys who think they can fight, guys think they can throw a baseball to home plate. It’s a lot harder than it looks,” White told the Jim Rome Show (via MMAMania.com).

When asked if White could give a timetable for the return of McGregor to the Octagon, the UFC president said that at this point, he just wants the Irishman to heal up the leg that he broke against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. Once McGregor’s leg is fully healed up and ready to go, then the UFC can start the discussion of when White wants him to fight again.

“This kid needs to heal up,” White said. “I don’t know how fast that leg is going to recovery. It’s basically going to be all about when can he start kicking again and, more importantly, when can he start taking kicks again. That will determine when he fights again.”

Are you like Dana White and you wouldn’t agree to throw out the first pitch?