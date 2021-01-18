Dana White reacts after Tom Brady leads Bucs past the Saints: “Now I don’t have to listen to DC’s BIG MOUTH TALKIN SH*T anymore”

UFC President Dana White is a longtime supporter of the New England Patriots, in particular their former quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady joined Tampa Bay this offseason in hopes of leading the Bucs to their first playoff win since 2003, when the squad last won the Super Bowl.

The 43-year-old accomplished that feat last weekend when he led the Bucs to a 31-23 road victory over Washington.

Tom Brady returned to the field this evening for a highly anticipated showdown with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Despite having dropped both regular season games to Brees and company in 2020, Tampa Bay remained confident that they could play spoiler in Louisiana.

Dana White, who saw his Patriots miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 this season, tuned in to watch Brady attempt another run at a Super Bowl this evening.

Brady ultimately led the Bucs to another road win tonight in New Orleans. The final score was 30-20 for Tampa Bay.

Following the Bucs second straight road victory, UFC President Dana White took to Twitter to congratulate Tom Brady, this while taking a shot at Daniel Cormier.

congrats my friend @TomBrady. I am SO happy for you. You are the 🐐 my brother!!! And now i don’t have to listen to @dc_mma BIG MOUTH TALKIN SHIT anymore. pic.twitter.com/7WtaOI5Zxo — danawhite (@danawhite) January 18, 2021

“Congrats my friend Tom Brady. I am SO happy for you. You are the GOAT my brother. And now I don’t have to listen to Daniel Cormier’s BIG MOUTH TALKING SH*T anymore.” – White wrote.

Cormier is of course a Louisiana native and longtime supporter of the New Orleans Saints. Adding salt to the wound for ‘DC‘ and ‘Who Dat Nation’, is the fact that tonight’s loss likely served as the last game of Drew Brees illustrious career.

As for Tom Brady and the Bucs, Tampa Bay will now travel to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and The Packers in the NFC Championship.

