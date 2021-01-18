Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov proved he’s “not a true fighter” by retiring following win over Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor says Khabib Nurmagomedov “showed his hand” by retiring at UFC 254, claiming ‘The Eagle’ is “not a true fighter”.

McGregor, who is set to return to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier at next weekend’s UFC 257 event, went off on his bitter rival during a recent interview with ESPN.

“I think he’s afraid to fight me, that’s for damn sure,” he said (via MMAMania). “And I don’t blame him. I know exactly what to face. I fought the best of him on that night and he fought the worst of me that night. He knows it, I know it, his team knows it. I have the answer to destroy that man. He can pull the wool over people’s eyes only for so long. You know, it is what it is. I know there’s surrounding things regarding the family. If he’s retired then that’s it I wish him well, and it is what it is. But I am who I am and I’m at the top. Time will show.”

Conor McGregor continued:

“I think his hand is showing he’s not a true fighter, in my opinion. I mean how could you retire? How could you walk away? There’s so many fights to be had. Think of (Nate) Diaz, (Tony) Ferguson, there’s (Charles) Oliveira, the rematch with me. I think it’s just preposterous to walk away. Not only did he piss on the bus, I think he pissed on the chips, also. I think he showed his hand, but then at the same time, there’s family issues. So it is what it is. All the best.”

Conor McGregor was last seen in action one year ago at UFC 246, where he needed less than a minute to dismantle perennial contender Donald Cerrone. Prior to that victory, the Irishman had suffered a submission setback to his aforementioned Russian rival in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Poirier originally collided at UFC 178, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

