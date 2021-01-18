Coach reveals injuries sustained by Calvin Kattar in lopsided loss to Max Holloway at UFC Fight Island 7

Calvin Kattar entered his UFC Fight Island 7 event-headlining matchup with Max Holloway hoping to prove that he had the best boxing in MMA.

Unfortunately for ‘The Boston Finisher’, that proved to be far from the case, as he was simply outclassed by the former featherweight kingpin in yesterday’s fight.

Max Holloway (22-6 MMA) absolutely battered Calvin Kattar (22-5 MMA) with an arsenal that showcased a number of weapons, including a nasty standing elbow. Miraculously, Kattar somehow managed to endure Holloway’s relentless punishment for a full twenty-five minutes, but obviously wound up on the wrong end of a lopsided unanimous decision.

Following his beating at the hands of ‘Blessed‘, Kattar was taken to hospital for further evaluation.

Following his fighters medical visit, Calvin Kattar’s coach Tyson Chartier provided an update on his pupil.

“Kattar sustained a broken nose in the fight and also required eight staples in his scalp to close the wounds Holloway opened up with his relentless offense.” – Chartier told MMAJunkie.

Yesterday’s ugly loss to Holloway snapped a two-fight winning streak for Calvin Kattar. ‘The Boston Finisher’ had previously scored victories over Dan Ige (decision) and Jeremy Stephens (KO) respectively.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway snapped a two-fight losing skid with yesterday’s sensational win over Calvin Kattar. The Hawaiian has now positioned himself nicely for a potential trilogy bout with reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

The Australian champion is set to put his title on the line this March against top division contender Brian Ortega.

Who would you like to see Calvin Kattar fight next following yesterday’s lopsided unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!