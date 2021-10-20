Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor allegedly attacked DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Italy

UFC president Dana White reacted after promotional superstar Conor McGregor allegedly attacked DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Italy.

McGregor allegedly broke the nose of Facchinetti this past weekend at a party in Rome. According to the DJ, he and McGregor were having a good time at a party when McGregor got angry out of nowhere, punched the DJ in the face, and broke his nose. According to the DJ, he now plans on suing McGregor for this incident. Of course, it’s far from the first time that McGregor has been in trouble with the law, so it’s only natural that his boss, White, was asked about the incident involving the UFC’s biggest star when speaking to the media.

Speaking to reporters following this week’s edition of Contender Series, White reacted to the news that McGregor allegedly got into the altercation with the DJ. According to White, he doesn’t know enough about the situation at this time to make a comment either way.

“We talked about it a little bit today in matchmaking – I don’t know enough about it. I honestly don’t even know enough about it to comment on it. Obviously, I’ve seen what you guys have – you guys have seen more than me, actually, to be honest with you. I haven’t talked to Conor, so I don’t know what the truth is. I don’t know exactly what happened. So to comment on it, I really can’t,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

It will be interesting to see what comes from this latest incident with McGregor. At this point, there aren’t enough details known to know one way or another what actually transpired. But either way, it’s just another example of McGregor not being able to stay out of trouble, something which you know gives White a headache.

Do you think Dana White will punish Conor McGregor for this latest incident outside of the cage?