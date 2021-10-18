Michael Bisping rips “bully” Conor McGregor following latest incident: “Go pick on someone your own size”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping ripped “bully” Conor McGregor following his latest incident, telling him to “go pick on someone your own size.”

Over the weekend, McGregor allegedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome, where he reportedly broke his nose at a party. This is far from the first time that McGregor has gotten into a fight with someone outside of the Octagon, and as far as Bisping goes, it’s showing that the walls are starting to cave in. Following this latest incident where McGregor got into trouble, outside the Octagon, Bisping took to YouTube to share a video criticizing him for picking fights with people who can’t defend themselves against him.

“I’m not a fan of this guy (Conor McGregor) you know? I don’t think anyone is a fan of this guy, you know, and I think that soon he’s going to run out of steam. The train is going to run out of steam, you know what I mean? It can’t continue like this and one day he’s gonna pick on the wrong person and by the way, the old guy at the bar, Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Francesco Facchinetti, these aren’t tough guys,” Michael Bisping said (via SportsKeeda). (I’m not trying to sound tough for myself but he’s not starting on me. Francesco Facchinetti looks like he couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag. Machine Gun Kelly looks like the biggest wimp you’ve ever seen in your life and the old guy in the bar is an old guy at the bar. If you’re such a bada**, go and pick on someone your own size because someone not your own size isn’t hard is it? Pick up someone that can fight. You’re a professional fighter. You are supposed to be looking for challenges but what he is essentially turned into right now is a bully you know and no one likes a bully.”