Pro fighters make their picks for Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

In the main event of UFC Vegas 41, top-five middleweights collide as Paulo Costa battles Marvin Vettori. Heading into the fight, Vettori is a -150 favorite with the comeback on the Brazilian at +125.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe Vettori will be able to use his wrestling to grind out a win over Costa.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori:

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: That is a tough one, damn that is hard to pick. I’ll say Marvin Vettori because I think he can outwrestle Costa.

Jared Gordon, UFC lightweight: I think Marvin Vettori wins, he probably outwrestles Costa.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: That is a good one, but I expect Vettori to win a decision by clinching and wrestling Costa and grinding him out.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I’m probably going with Paulo Costa. I think he’s too big, too strong. He doesn’t seem to get tired and I think he will be able to stuff Vettori’s takedowns and keep it standing.

Charles Rosa, UFC featherweight: Paulo Costa, I think he’s stronger, can keep it standing and on the feet, he’s a lot better and has the power to get the finish.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: I’m picking a sober Costa, he has too much power and is the better striker than Vettori.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Paulo Costa will land something big and KO Vettori.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: I’m going to go with Marvin Vettori, he has been on a tear lately outside of Adesanya. He also has the advantage with wrestling.

Jordan Williams, UFC welterweight: I’ll take Vettori, I just think he is more well-rounded and will be able to take down Costa.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I can’t stand Paulo Costa, I hope Marvin Vettori wins. Costa is good on the feet, but I think Vettori’s wrestling will be the difference and I don’t know if Costa has the cardio to go five rounds.

***

Fighters picking Paulo Costa: Eryk Anders, Charles Rosa, Jeff Molina, Joe Solecki

Fighters picking Marvin Vettori: Randy Brown, Jared Gordon, Jalin Turner, Tim Elliott, Jordan Williams, Damon Jackson

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori?