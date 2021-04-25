Dana White provides update on Chris Weidman following nasty leg break at UFC 261

Dana White has provided an update on Chris Weidman after the former middleweight champion suffered a nasty leg break at UFC 261.

Weidman (15-6 MMA) returned to the Octagon this evening for a middleweight bout with Uriah Hall.

‘The All American’ was looking to build off his recent unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov this past August, which has snapped his previous two-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (17-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 261 event on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fourth round TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Dana White and company had the Weidman vs. Hall bout kick off tonight’s UFC 261 pay-per-view main card. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the fight itself lasted just seconds, this after Chris Weidman broke his leg with the first low kick that he threw. The bout was immediately waved off due to the horrific injury (check out how the pros reacted here).

Official UFC 261 Result: Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall via TKO at :17 of Round 1

The UFC President provided an update on the health of Chris Weidman at the start of tonight’s post-fight press conference.

“Weidman is stable right now and will have surgery in the morning.” – Dana White said.

While there have been only a handful of broken legs suffered by fighters throwing low kicks in UFC history, Chris Weidman has now been a part of two of them.

Weidman was on the other end of a leg break at UFC 168, when his opponent Anderson Silva snapped his limb while throwing a leg kick during their highly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas.

Do you think we will see Chris Weidman fight again after suffering such a gruesome leg injury at tonight’s UFC 261 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!