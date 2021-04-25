UFC 261 Bonus Report: Kamaru Usman pockets extra $50k for knockout of Jorge Masvidal

The Octagon returned to Jacksonville for tonight’s UFC 261 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight rematch produced a violent finish. After getting the better of Jorge Masvidal in both the stand-up and on the ground in round one, Kamaru Usman quickly put the fight away for good in round two. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ landed a massive right hand that flattened Jorge Masvidal and promptly followed up with ground and pound to seal the win.

In the co-main event of UFC 261 strawweight champion Weili Zhang was looking to earn her second career title defense when she squared off with former title holder Rose Namajunas. The bout ended just about as quickly as it began, this after ‘Thug Rose’ landed a thunderous head kick which sent the Chinese standout crashing to the canvas.

The rest of tonight’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the UFC 261 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Jeff Molina and Qileng Aori each picked up an extra $50k for their thrilling fight on tonight’s preliminary card. Molina won the fifteen minute contest by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27).

Performance of the night: Kamaru Usman earned an extra $50k for sleeping Jorge Masvidal in tonight’s UFC 261 main event.

Performance of the night: Rose Namajunas picked up an extra $50k for her sensational first round knockout of Weili Zhang, which reclaimed her the promotions strawweight world title.

