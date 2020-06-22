UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker official fight card

This Saturday, the UFC will return to our screens for the fourth consecutive week in a row with the under-the-radar UFC on ESPN 12 card at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 12 will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between top-10 contenders Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier. For Hooker, this bout will mark an opportunity to build on the momentum of three straight victories: a knockout of James Vick, and a pair of decision triumphs over Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder.

Poirier, meanwhile, will be looking to rebound from a failed lightweight title bid opposite undefeated champ Khabib Nurmagomedov back in September. The former title challenger says the loss and resulting time off has helped him strengthen his mental game.

“I’ve always just submerged myself in work when I’ve lost before and just drowned everything out with hard work,” Poirier told MMA Junkie ahead of UFC on ESPN 12. “This particular loss was the biggest loss of my career and also I had to get sidelined. I couldn’t just jump back in the gym and drown everything out. I had to think and sit on the couch and just watch everybody else fight. So it was more of just a mental training. I feel mentally stronger.”

The UFC on ESPN 12 card will be co-headlined by a compelling welterweight fight between ever-entertaining headhunter “Platinum” Mike Perry and crafty grappling specialist Mickey Gall.

Other highlights of the event include a fight between Brendan Allen and Kyle Daukaus, a fight between Gian Villante and Maurice Greene, and an undercard battle between Luis Pena and Khama Worthy.

See the full UFC on ESPN 12 lineup below (h/t Bloody Elbow):

UFC on ESPN 12 Main Card | 8 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

TBA vs. Sara McMann

UFC on ESPN 12 Preliminary Card | 5 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Mara Romero Borella vs. Miranda Maverick

Sean Woodson vs. Kyle Nelson

Takashi Sato vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

