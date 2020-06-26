VIDEO | Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker have tense staredown ahead of UFC on ESPN 12

On Friday, Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker came face-to-face for a final time before they’re locked in the Octagon together on Saturday night.

Poirier and Hooker will collide in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12, an under-the-radar card out of the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See the pair square off in the video below.

In addition to this compelling Poirier vs. Hooker fight, the UFC on ESPN 12 will feature an exciting welterweight scrap between “Platinum” Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Perry is known for his eccentric personality, and that personality was on full display when he stared down Gall.

See the pair come face-to-face in the video below.

See the full UFC on ESPN 12 fight card, featuring Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, Mickey Gall, Mike Perry, and many other world class talents, below. Weights from this morning’s weigh-ins are also included.

UFC on ESPN 12 Main Card | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Perry (171)

Maurice Greene (255) vs. Gian Villante (255)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Tanner Boser (235) vs. Philipe Lins (234)

Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Sean Woodson (149) – 150-pound catchweight

UFC on ESPN 12 Preliminary Card | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Luis Pena (155) vs. Khama Worthy (154.5)

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Kay Hansen (115.5)

Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

Which fights on the UFC on ESPN 12 lineup are you most excited for? Who do you think will come out on top when in the Poirier vs. Hooker main event? Let us known your thoughts on the comments section down below.