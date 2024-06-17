Danielle Kelly to defend submission grappling crown against Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

Danielle Kelly will put her ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line when she reports for duty.

This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

There, she takes on Mayssa Bastos in a 10-minute, submission-only affair.

Kelly has emerged as a rising star on the global stage. She boasts an undefeated record in her four appearances under the ONE Championship banner.

Her crowning achievement came in September 2023 when she clinched the division’s inaugural World Title with a hard-earned decision victory over Jessa Khan.

The American standout’s impressive performance against Khan silenced critics who questioned her ability to compete at the highest level of the sport.

However, as she prepares for her first title defense, Kelly faces perhaps her toughest challenge yet.