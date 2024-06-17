Danielle Kelly to defend submission grappling crown against Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2024

Danielle Kelly will put her ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line when she reports for duty.

Danielle Kelly

This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

There, she takes on Mayssa Bastos in a 10-minute, submission-only affair.

Kelly has emerged as a rising star on the global stage. She boasts an undefeated record in her four appearances under the ONE Championship banner.

Her crowning achievement came in September 2023 when she clinched the division’s inaugural World Title with a hard-earned decision victory over Jessa Khan.

The American standout’s impressive performance against Khan silenced critics who questioned her ability to compete at the highest level of the sport.

However, as she prepares for her first title defense, Kelly faces perhaps her toughest challenge yet.

Danielle Kelly faces no pushover in Mayssa Bastos

Mayssa Bastos brings an imposing resume to the contest.

The Brazilian heroine is regarded as the best female competitor in the lightest weight classes, winning nine IBJJF World Titles.

Moreover, her trophy cabinet prominently features other prestigious accolades from Brazilian Nationals, European Championships, and Pan-American tournaments.

Bastos made a triumphant promotional debut earlier this year, underlining her intent to claim the ultimate prize in the division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Christian-Lee

Early retirement? Christian Lee promises that “it was never going to be an option”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 17, 2024
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali remains in high spirits despite ONE 167 defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2024

Johan Ghazali may have suffered his first defeat in ONE Championship, but his warrior spirit remains resolute.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci wary of Kade Ruotolo’s size advantage ahead of "really exciting" bout at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 15, 2024

Mikey Musumeci is entering the toughest test of his career with a steely determination that leaves no room for complacency.

Rodtang and Denis Puric
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang, Denis Puric squash beef after heated match at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 15, 2024

In an unexpected twist, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric have chosen to bury the hatchet by playing a game of soccer.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong targets Tawanchai-Nattawut III for Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 13, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is hinting at the possibility of a trilogy bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci reflects on emotional win over Gabriel Sousa: "It was just more about me finally shutting him up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2024
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga calls for interim title shot after ONE 167 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2024

For Denice Zamboanga, waiting idly on the sidelines is not an option.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang wants Takeru next following triumphant return at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon now wants to revisit unfinished business with Takeru Segawa.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo finds himself in the crosshairs of a Filipino MMA legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024

Eduard Folayang is itching to make his return to the Circle against Kade Ruotolo.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

After MMA debut win, Kade Ruotolo promises return to all-encompassing sport: “I had so much fun”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024

Following his triumphant MMA debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video, Kade Ruotolo is contemplating his next steps in the sport.