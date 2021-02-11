Dana White: One day “we’re all going to be talking about GOAT status” for Kamaru Usman

UFC President Dana White believes welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will ultimately earn himself a place in MMA’s Greatest of All Time debate.

Usman is slated to defend his title against surging contender Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 this weekend.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White hyped up the matchup, calling it a must-see for fight fans.

“Stylistically, this fight is awesome,” White said. “I’ve been waiting for this fight for so long. It was supposed to happen sooner, but here we are on Saturday, and I can’t wait. As many people know, Usman is tied with [Georges St-Pierre] for consecutive UFC wins at 12. If he wins this weekend, he breaks GSP’s record for 13. He’s on a 16-fight win streak. This guy has not lost in seven years. He hasn’t lost since 2013.

“He’s going up against Burns, who is a former teammate of his,” White continued. “[Burns is] a multiple time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion. This guy is also undefeated at welterweight, and he’s got a 74 percent finish rate. This fight is so fun. The only thing we don’t know is who used to get the better of who in the gym when they used to train together.

“Every weekend I’m telling you why you have to watch this, why you have to watch that. You have to watch this fight on Saturday.”

White went on to suggest that if Usman defeats Burns, he’ll be on his way to GOAT status in MMA.

“Usman’s one of those quiet killers, man,” White said. “This guy doesn’t go out beating his chest. He’s not out there acting like a lunatic. He keeps his head down, he works hard, and look what creeps up on us: He’s about to beat GSP’s record. If he can get through Gilbert Burns on Saturday night, which is going to be a tough fight, he’s a guy that will just keep grinding, and one day we’re all going to wake up and go ‘oh wow’ and we’re all going to be talking about GOAT status for this guy.”

What do you think of these comments from Dana White? Is Kamaru Usman closing in on GOAT status?