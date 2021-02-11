Joe Rogan joins Jon Anik, “DC” on UFC 258 commentary duties

Joe Rogan will call his first fights of the year at UFC 258 this Saturday in Las Vegas, according to MMA Junkie.

Rogan will handle color commentary duties for the card alongside former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, while Jon Anik will lead the commentary team.

Announcing duties will be handled by “The Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer, while desk duties will be handled by Chael Sonnen, Megan Olivi and Brett Okamoto.

Rogan, who is also famous for his Joe Rogan Experience podcast and his standup comedy, is the UFC’s most famous commentator. He’s been working for the promotion since 1997.

Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the promotion ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as the Octagon itself. Originally, he handled the majority of UFC broadcasts alongside play-by-play man Mike Golberg. More recently, he’s been joined by Anik and fighters like Cormier, Paul Felder, and Dominick Cruz.

While Rogan has been a part of the UFC for what seems like forever, he has recently dialed back his duties with the promotion, and now only handles pay-per-view cards on US soil. The only UFC pay-per-view of 2021 far was in Abu Dhabi, so he’s yet to commentate a card this year.

In UFC 258, Rogan, Anik and Cormier will be calling a card that, while short on big names, seems to have captured the interest of fans. It will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns, and feature names like Maycee Barber, Alexa Grasso, Kelvin Gastelum, Ian Heinisch, Jim Miller and Bobby Green.

What are your thoughts on the commentary team for this Saturday’s UFC 258 card in Las Vegas? Are you excited that Joe Rogan will be back on the mic for the event?