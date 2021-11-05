Dana White on the probability of Hasbulla fighting in the UFC: “Is there more than a zero percent chance? Yes.”

Hasbulla, also known as ‘mini Khabib’, left quite the impression on Dana White after attending last weekend’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi.

The viral mixed martial arts sensation had sent a video to the UFC President making him aware of his planned appearance earlier in the fight week.

“Dana White, I’m coming to UFC Abu Dhabi. See you soon.” Hasbulla told the UFC boss in the video. “I’m on the plane. I’m on Etihad, right now, on my way to Abu Dhabi. I cannot wait for our meeting and I cannot wait to see you.”

In addition to participating in a number of post-fight celebrations and having a physical altercation with his rival Abdu, Hasbulla also found time to converse with Dana White at UFC 267.

The UFC boss spoke about meeting ‘mini Khabib’ during a recent interview with Bar Stool Sports.

“So I’m going to tell you something. So the video that he sent saying ‘Dana White I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and UFC’, so when I posted that with me on the plane saying ‘I’m coming’, it’s the biggest post that I’ve ever posted.” White said. “I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram, 6.4 million people watched that video. Is that f*cking crazy?!”

Dana White was then asked how his meeting with Hasbulla went and if there was any chance fight fans could see ‘mini Khabib’ inside of the Octagon?

“Incredible,” White said of the meeting. “I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance? Yes.”

In addition to moving the needle on White’s Instagram page, Hasbulla’s scuffle with Abdu Rozik has done millions of views on social media.

Do you think UFC President Dana White would really consider allowing Hasbulla to compete inside the Octagon given his incredible popularity? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!