Michael Chiesa issues statement following first round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265

Michael Chiesa has issued a statement after suffering a first round submission loss to Vicente Luque at tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston.

Chiesa (18-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout sporting a four-fight winning steak, his latest being a drubbing of Neil Magny in January. ‘Maverick’ had most previously tasted defeated at the hands of Anthony Pettis in a lightweight scrap in November of 2018.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (21-7-1 MMA) entered UFC 265 on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent coming by way of submission over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley back in March. ‘The Silent Assassin’ had won 9 of his last 10 fights overall ahead of tonight’s pivotal showdown with Chiesa.

Tonight’s Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque contest did not make it out of the opening round. After a quick start to the action by both men, Chiesa attempted to take the back of Luque. The Brazilian was able to scramble free from the position and wound up locking in a d’arce choke during the transition. ‘Maverick’ was quickly forced to tap from the submission hold.

It was definitely a disappointing setback for Michael Chiesa, who seemed destined for a number one contender fight should he have emerged victorious this evening.

Shortly following the loss, ‘Maverick’ took to Twitter where he provided the following update for his fans and followers.

“I want to jump out in front of this now. First and most importantly, congrats to Vicente Luque, he’s a stone cold killer and a class act. I look forward to seeing what’s next for him. It was an honor sharing the Octagon with him.”

Michael Chiesa continued:

“To say I’m embarrassed is an understatement. Physically I was in the best shape of my life, mentally I was battling myself every single day. I put too much pressure on myself this fight and I cracked. Historically throughout my career, every time I have faced adversity and come up short, I’ve turned around and grown tremendously. A couple more wins and I’ll be back in the mix. The goal remains the same, my belief is still just as strong and I love every single person that supports me so much that it hurts.”

