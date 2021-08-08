Dana White says Vicente Luque is “now in the title picture” following submission win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265

UFC president Dana White says that Vicente Luque is “now in the title picture” following his submission win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265.

The No. 6 ranked welterweight in the UFC heading into this matchup, Luque used a D’arce choke to submit Chiesa in the first round of their 170lbs fight on the UFC 265 main card. It was another impressive showing from “The Silent Assassin,” who was coming off of a D’arce choke submission win over Tyron Woodley in his last fight. The Brazilian has now won four straight fights and he has won 10 of his last 11 fights overall. In any way you look at it, Luque is a legitimate contender at 170lbs, and now he’s closing in on a title shot.

Speaking to the media following UFC 265, White confirmed that Luque is now on his radar as a potential title contender in the stacked UFC welterweight division after beating Chiesa.

White believes that Vicente Luque is now in he title picture. He says that Luque is fun to watch and White was surprised he was able to submit Chiesa. He looks forward to what's next for Luque. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 8, 2021

Like the rest of us, White was apparently very impressed with what Luque was able to do against Chiesa, and who wouldn’t be? After surviving an early rear-naked choke attempt from “Maverick,” Luque was able to reverse positions and get his hands locked in for the D’arce choke, which is his signature move. Not only is Luque beating his opponents, but he is also finishing them in a devastating fashion. When White and the rest of the UFC matchmakers are looking to pick the next title challenger for the winner of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Luque will be right there.

