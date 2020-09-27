Jon Jones pondering return to light heavyweight following Jan Blachowicz’s KO win over Dominick Reyes

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is pondering a return to 205-pounds following Jan Blachowicz’s KO victory over Dominick Reyes.

‘Bones’ had announced that he would be vacating his light heavyweight title back in August, this so that he could make a run at heavyweight. That news opened the door for Blachowicz and Reyes to square off for the promotions vacant light heavyweight strap in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 253 event.

While Dominick Reyes was pegged as large favorite heading into tonight’s bout with Jan Blachowicz, the contest was ultimately dominated by the Polish fighter.

Blachowicz utilized some heavy body kicks in the opening round to soften up the body of ‘The Devastator’. Then, in round two, Jan put Dominick away with a nasty knockout, marking his third finish in his past four fights.

Jon Jones was clearly impressed by the performance of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253, so much in fact that he is now actually pondering a return to light heavyweight.

Jan enjoy my friend, congratulations 🇵🇱 — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Would you guys be annoyed if I went back and grabbed my belt real quick? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Whether or not Jon Jones is serious about returning to 205lbs for a fight with Jan Blachowicz remains to be seen.

With that said, UFC President Dana White told reporters at tonight’s UFC 253 post-fight press conference that he was “happy” to see Blachowicz callout Jones following his impressive win over Reyes.

Prior to defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, Blachowicz was coming off another sensational knockout victory over Corey Anderson.

