Paulo Costa issues quick statement following UFC 253 loss to Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa suffered the first loss of his professional career in his bid to dethrone middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 253 event.

Despite promises that he would “kill the skinny guy” in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, Costa fell well short in following through on his claims.

Israel Adesanya was able to batter the legs of Paulo Costa in the opening round before dropping the Brazilian with punches late in round two. From there, ‘Stylebender’ would finish off ‘The Eraser’ with ground and pound thus keeping his perfect record in check.

Now 20-0, UFC President Dana White hinted that Israel Adesanya’s next opponent could come in the form of Jared Cannonier. In order for that to happen, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will have to get past former division champion Robert Whittaker next month.

As for Paulo Costa (13-1 MMA), the Brazilian knockout artist took to Instagram shortly following tonight’ setback where he vowed to come back stronger.

“I will come back stronger 👊” Costa wrote.

Prior to his TKO loss to Israel Adesanya this evening on Fight Island, Paulo Costa was unbeaten in thirteen professional fights which included eleven victories by knockout.

In his most previous effort at UFC 241, Costa had scored the first decision win of his career over former title challenger Yoel Romero.

Who would you like to see Paulo Costa fight next following tonight’s TKO loss to Israel Adesanya on Fight Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 27, 2020