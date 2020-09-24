Dana White not sure he “heard anything racist” from Colby Covington

Surging UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington made some very controversial comments after his win over Tyron Woodley, but UFC President Dana White isn’t sure any of it qualifies as racist.

Covington, a die-hard Donald Trump supporter, defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, an African American and dedicated BLM supporter, in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 in Las Vegas. Post-fight, he called into question not only Woodley but the entire BLM movement.

“The Black Lives Matter is a complete sham,” Covington said post-fight. “It’s a joke. They’re taking these people that are complete terrorists. They’re taking these people that that are criminals. These aren’t people that are hardworking Americans, blue-collar Americans. These are bad people. They’re criminals.

“They shouldn’t be attacking police,” Covington added. “If you’re breaking the law and you’re threatening the cops with weapons, you deserve to get what you get. Law enforcement protects us all. If we don’t have law enforcement, it’d be the wild wild west.”

“[Woodley]’s a communist. He’s a Marxist. He stands for criminals. He hates America, and that’s why he got broke tonight.”

Covington also took a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who was born in Nigeria. That comment was also viewed as racist by many fans.

“Who did you get a call from? Did you get a call from, freaking, your little tribe? Did they give you some smoke signals for you?” Covington shouted to Usman. “You’re a joke, Marty Fakenewsman!”

Dana White, however, isn’t sure any of these comments from Covington actually qualify as racist.

White was once again asked about the welterweight’s comments at UFC 253 media day on Wednesday.

“These guys all have their own causes, things, they’re own beliefs,” White said of Covington (via MMA Fighting). “We don’t muzzle anybody here. We let everybody speak their mind.

“I don’t know what he said that was racist. I don’t know if I heard anything racist that he said.”

While White doesn’t view what Colby Covington said as racist, several black UFC fighters did. Several UFC sponsors also attempted to distance themselves from Covington post-fight.