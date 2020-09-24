World Lethwei Championship returns with stacked card on Friday

World Lethwei Championship will return to our screens with WLC: Lethwei Showcase on Friday night in Asia, and Friday morning in the Western Hemisphere.
The WLC: Lethwei Showcase main event will feature the first title defence of Light Welterweight World Lethwei Champion Antonio Faria, who will look to thwart the attack of Spanish veteran Francisco Vinuelas.
Here’s the full card for the Lethwei fans out there:
WLC: Lethwei Showcase Full Fight Card
- Light Welterweight: 60 to 63.5kg (For the Light Welterweight World Lethwei Championship)
Antonio Faria (Portugal) – 63kg VS Francisco Vinuelas (Spain) – 63.5kg
- Middleweight: 71 to 75kg
Saensuek (Thailand) – 75kg VS Nico Mendes (Spain) – 75kg
- Light Middleweight: 67 to 71kg
Leehaney Henrique (Brazil) – 70.7kg VS Vladimir Shulyak (Russia) – 70.8kg
- Light Welterweight: 60 to 63.5kg
Saw Hla Min (Myanmar) – 62.3kg VS Yoel Paique (Argentina) – 63.2kg
- Bantamweight: 51 to 54kg
Pha Kyaw Hae (Myanmar) – 53.2kg VS Bandasak (Thailand) – 53.9kg
- Women’s Bantamweight: 51 to 54kg
Petchnaree (Thailand) – 53.8kg VS Miriam Sabot (Italy) – 53.9kg
- Bantamweight: 51 to 54kg
Jay Chay (Myanmar) – 53.9kg VS Elamghari Ayoub (Morocco) – 53.9kg
Lethwei, for those unfamiliar, is an ancient Burmese sport that allows strikes with the hands, legs, elbows, knees, and head, and does not use gloves.
World Lethwei Championship, based in Yangon, Myanmar, is the largest Lethwei organization in the world.
WLC: Lethwei showcase, which will emanate from Chang Mai, Thailand, will be available on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries. BJPENN.com’s own Andrew Whitelaw will be on commentary duty for the card, so be sure to tune in.