World Lethwei Championship returns with stacked card on Friday

World Lethwei Championship will return to our screens with WLC: Lethwei Showcase on Friday night in Asia, and Friday morning in the Western Hemisphere.

The WLC: Lethwei Showcase main event will feature the first title defence of Light Welterweight World Lethwei Champion Antonio Faria, who will look to thwart the attack of Spanish veteran Francisco Vinuelas.

Here’s the full card for the Lethwei fans out there:

WLC: Lethwei Showcase Full Fight Card

Light Welterweight: 60 to 63.5kg (For the Light Welterweight World Lethwei Championship)

Antonio Faria (Portugal) – 63kg VS Francisco Vinuelas (Spain) – 63.5kg

Saensuek (Thailand) – 75kg VS Nico Mendes (Spain) – 75kg

Leehaney Henrique (Brazil) – 70.7kg VS Vladimir Shulyak (Russia) – 70.8kg

Saw Hla Min (Myanmar) – 62.3kg VS Yoel Paique (Argentina) – 63.2kg

Pha Kyaw Hae (Myanmar) – 53.2kg VS Bandasak (Thailand) – 53.9kg

Petchnaree (Thailand) – 53.8kg VS Miriam Sabot (Italy) – 53.9kg

Jay Chay (Myanmar) – 53.9kg VS Elamghari Ayoub (Morocco) – 53.9kg

Lethwei, for those unfamiliar, is an ancient Burmese sport that allows strikes with the hands, legs, elbows, knees, and head, and does not use gloves.

World Lethwei Championship, based in Yangon, Myanmar, is the largest Lethwei organization in the world.

WLC: Lethwei showcase, which will emanate from Chang Mai, Thailand, will be available on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries. BJPENN.com’s own Andrew Whitelaw will be on commentary duty for the card, so be sure to tune in.