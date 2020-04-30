Dana White lists the best fighters to never win a UFC title

UFC president Dana White was recently asked who the best fighters are to never win a UFC title, and his list contained several legends of the sport.

White took part in a Reddit AMA this week and was asked a number of intriguing questions by fans about the history of the UFC. One fan asked White who the best fighters are to never win a title in the Octagon, and here’s what the UFC president said.

Fan: Hey Dana! Who do you think is the best fighter to never win a UFC belt?

Dana White: Cowboy, Faber, Wanderlei Silva, Benavidez, Condit… long list

Going through White’s list, the first fighter he named was Donald Cerrone, who holds the UFC record for most wins (23) and most finishes (16). Yet despite holding those elusive records, Cerrone has never been able to win the big one, losing to Rafael dos Anjos in his lone shot at a UFC belt back in 2015.

Next on White’s list is Urijah Faber, who has lost all four of his UFC bantamweight title opportunities to Dominick Cruz and Renan Barao, twice each. Then comes Wanderlei Silva, who lost to Tito Ortiz back in 2000 for the UFC light heavyweight title in his only title fight inside the Octagon.

Next up is Joseph Benavidez, who has lost all three of his UFC title fights, twice to Demetrious Johnson and once to Deiveson Figueiredo. And rounding out White’s list is Carlos Condit, who was the UFC interim welterweight champion back in 2012, but who lost to Georges St-Pierre and Robbie Lawler in his two undisputed UFC title fights.

As White said, there are a number of other fighters who you could easily add to this list, such as Demian Maia, Jorge Masvidal, and Alexander Gustafsson. But as a start to the list, White certainly mentioned a number of quality names that deserve to be there.

Who else would you add to the list started by Dana White?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/30/2020.