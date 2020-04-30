VIDEO | Dana White gives tour of his mansion, featuring basketball court, arcade and more

Dana White has made a fortune as the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and from the looks of it, he’s invested a lot of his earnings in his sprawling, Las Vegas mansion.

White recently gave a tour of his estate to Haute TV, and its bound to spark a little envy among those riding out quarantine in quainter quarters. Check it out below:

In the video, White runs through a few of the ways he’s been staying busy during quarantine. He says he’s been practicing his jump shot on his Boston Celtics branded basketball court, playing video games in his private arcade, taking dips in his pool, lifting weights in his home gym — you know, rich guy stuff.

Of course, the main thing keeping White busy lately is the UFC’s big return to our screens, which will kick off with the blockbuster UFC 249 event on May 9, and continue with two smaller events on May 13 and 16.

“Every morning when I get up, I start work and I check in with my executive team and we make sure all of our employees and all of our fighters and their families are healthy and safe,” the UFC President said. “Then we start working on the fight. We’re going live on ESPN+ pay-per-view with Tony Ferguson vs. Justing Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship — and that’s what I’ve been doing while I’m quarantined.”

Here’s the full UFC 249 card, which White and his team have put together on short notice, as it currently stands.

UFC 249 Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title fight)

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title fight)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro (heavyweight)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis (featured prelim)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum (heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson (strawweight)

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (middleweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price (welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)

