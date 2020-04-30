Dana White says Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren is his favorite KO of all time

UFC president Dana White says that Jorge Masvidal and his flying knee finish over Ben Askren at UFC 239 is his favorite KO of all time.

There are hundreds of amazing knockouts that have taken place inside the Octagon, but perhaps none of them have been as crazy as Masvidal’s KO over Askren last summer at UFC 239. Masvidal was able to set a UFC record with the fastest KO of all time when he flatlined the undefeated Askren with a brutal flying knee in just five seconds. Askren was out cold right away from the blow, while the KO saw Masvidal explore into superstardom.

On Wednesday, White took to Reddit for an AMA on the MMA subreddit. A fan asked White what his favorite knockout of all time was, and the UFC bossman didn’t waste any time picking Masvidal vs. Askren as his favorite ever. Here’s what White said.

Fan: What is your favorite knockout of all time?

Dana White: Hmmm. When I give you this answer everyone is going to think it’s because I don’t like Ben Askren. And it’s just not true at all. I do like Ben. But it’s hard not to pick Masvidal vs Askren

It’s a fair choice by White considering Masvidal set the UFC record for the fastest knockout ever. Not to mention the fact that Askren was unbeaten heading into that bout. But as he says, a lot of fans will likely point out the fact White was so against bringing Askren to the UFC for many years before he finally traded Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship. Still, it was definitely an incredible knockout and one that will surely stand the test of time.

Do you agree with Dana White and think Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren is the best KO of all time?