Manager denies Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is next

Now that UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has vanquished Dustin Poirier, the expectation is that he will fight Tony Ferguson next, or perhaps Conor Mcgregor if Ferguson is unavailable.

According to Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, however, neither Ferguson nor McGregor is likely to be next for the lightweight king. Instead, the manager says Nurmagomedov is more likely to battle retired former UFC welterweight and middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

“Nobody really cares about what Tony says,” Abdelaziz told TMZ (via MMA Junkie). “Nobody gives a (expletive) really. As far as I know, GSP is next. That is what I want. Tony doesn’t get what he wants. We get what Khabib wants, and if Khabib calls me and says he wants Georges St-Pierre, Georges St-Pierre will be next.”

Abdelaziz went on to share his belief that this is a fight both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre want. He also gave his take on why this fight should precede Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight.

“Georges is my friend for 10 years, and I know Georges wants to fight Khabib,” Abdelaziz said of a Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre fight. . “If you’re going to compare Tony Ferguson, he beat a whole bunch of guys, but he never been a champion. I’m talking about if Khabib is going to fight for legacy, a fight with Georges St-Pierre will be a huge fight. Dana White is a business man. That’s why he’s the best promoter of all time. I think him and Georges St-Pierre make a lot more money and more headlines. People will care more. It’s a fight for who is the greatest of all time.”

While Abdelaziz claims Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre both want this fight, it seems that fans are getting more and more ravenous for a long-awaited fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, which has been scheduled four times previously to no avail.

Who do you want to see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight next? Tony Ferguson, Georges St-Pierre, or somebody else?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/11/2019.