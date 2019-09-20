The UFC and Rashad Evans part ways, as former champ considers a comeback

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and 2019 UFC Hall Of Fame inductee “Suga” Rashad Evans has reportedly parted ways from the UFC. The news was first reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN, who also reported that Evans’ manager, Ali Abdelaziz says Evans is considering a comeback to fighting.

Breaking: Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) has been granted his release from the UFC, in preparation for a likely return to the sport, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). More info coming shortly to @ESPN. https://t.co/OrwRs4Jf4P — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 20, 2019

Update: My mistake, I misunderstood a detail of this. I'm told Rashad Evans fought out his UFC contract. He spoke to Dana White about his interest in fighting again and both sides were comfortable with him going elsewhere. He was not "released" from an existing contract. https://t.co/6vs0YOuJgK — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 20, 2019

Rashad Evans has been retired from fighting since suffering a first-round knockout loss to Anthony Smith back at UFC 225, and has done work on UFC telecasts over the past several years from their time at FOX Sports One and now with ESPN.

According to the report from Okamoto, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that both sides have parted ways in a mutual agreement. In the conversation with ESPN, Abdelaziz said that he believes there are plenty of fight options for the former UFC champion who has been back in the gym.

“He and Dana White talked, and it was a mutual decision. He’s been back in the gym, and he’s feeling really good. I think there are a lot of fights out there for Rashad Evans, and I’ll be talking to other promotions about him shortly.”

Before retiring from the sport, Evans had been on a five-fight losing streak in the UFC, but his accomplishments throughout his career are what landed him to be a 2019 Hall Of Fame inductee.

Rashad Evans won Season 2 of The Ultimate Fighter and would go on to become the UFC light heavyweight champion with a third-round TKO victory over Forrest Griffin back at UFC 92. Rashad Evans would drop the title to Lyoto Machida in his first title defense fight at UFC 98.

Throughout his career “Suga” had notable victories over Michael Bisping, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, Rampage Jackson, Tito Ortiz, Dan Henderson, and Chael Sonnen. During his prolific run with the UFC, Evans had memorable beefs with Rampage Jackson who he coached against on The Ultimate Fighter Season 10, and former teammate Jon Jones, who he used to train with at JacksonWink MMA in New Mexico.

Would you like to see Rashad Evans return to fighting? If so, what promotion do you think signs him?

