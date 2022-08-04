Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”

Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France by knockout at 4:34 of the third round conquering the interim flyweight title.

Speaking to reporters, Dana White had this to say about Moreno’s win (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Not (just) Mexican – he’s one of the biggest stars that we have. He’s one of the biggest stars on the roster. When we do (autograph) signings with Brandon Moreno, he’s one of the most popular fighters in the company. He’s your typical durable, badass Mexican fighter.”

Continuing White expanded on his praise for the fighter saying:

“You see him come out with the headband like Julio Cesar Chavez the other day, and what does he do? He comes out with the Julio Cesar Chavez headband and then finishes the fight with a body shot. You ever think of that? That’s pretty f*cking awesome, to be honest with you.”

Moreno is now expected to fight in a title unification bout with champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2 MMA) next. It will be their 4th fight, with their series currently tied at 1-1-1. The first fight ended in a draw back in December of 2020, their second match at UFC 263 saw Moreno win, and their third match in January of this year saw Figueiredo defeat ‘The Assasin Baby’.

Dana White spoke about a 4th match-up between the two fighters:

“We could do it wherever. Wherever we end up, we end up. We could do that fight in Alaska. It’s going to be a big fight. People are going to want to see it. It’s just, you could watch those guys fight 10 times. It’s very rare – doesn’t happen often.”

Are you looking forward to seeing a Moreno vs Figueiredo IV?

