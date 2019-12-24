Dana White hails 2019 as the ‘biggest year’ in UFC history

UFC President Dana White says 2019 was the “biggest year in the company’s history.” A jubilant White made this claim in a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post.

See it below:

“2019 was the biggest year in the company’s history,” White wrote in the caption for his post, which included a complication of some of the UFC’s best moments of the year. “I wanna thank all the fighters, the fans, the media and my staff at @ufc. I can’t wait for 2020! #StillKickinAss Happy Holidays everyone!”

While 2019 did not feature a single appearance from the UFC’s pay-per-view golden boy Conor McGregor, it was irrefutably a big year from the promotion.

It marked the beginning of the UFC’s broadcast deal with ESPN, which certainly factors into this claim from White. It featured star-making performances from fighters like Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal. It included the first-ever BMF title. And of course, it was jam-packed with jaw-dropping knockouts, slick submissions, and back-and-forth wars.

Amazingly, 2020 looks like it could be an even bigger year for Dana White and the UFC, as the first quarter of the New Year already features appearances from superstars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, while stars like Masvidal, Adesanya, Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, and Amanda Nunes are all also expected to fight again in the coming months.

Do you agree with Dana White that 2019 was the biggest year in UFC history? Do you think 2020 will be even bigger? Let us know in the comments section!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/24/2019.