Anthony Pettis responds to backlash surrounding Masvidal-Askren KO comment

Anthony Pettis and Ben Askren are training partners at Roufusport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. So, it’d be safe to assume Pettis was was disappointed when Askren was brutally knocked out by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239.

Yet that’s not what Pettis told Masvidal’s training partner Yoel Romero.

In a video captured by the UFC ahead of UFC 241, Pettis could be heard telling Romero he was happy for Masvidal. When word of this exchange reached Askren, he was understandably frustrated, and demanded an explanation for his training partner.

you need some new friends @Benaskren wtf 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7HtPo2JmNR — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 16, 2019

“You need some new friends [Ben Askren] wtf,” Bellator fighter Dillon Danis wrote on Twitter, directing Askren to this video clip.

I agree Dillon this is unacceptable. @Showtimepettis and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends. https://t.co/SW1dBZoV8m — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 17, 2019

“I agree Dillon this is unacceptable,” Askren responded. “[Anthony Pettis] and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends.”

Shortly after UFC 241, Pettis responded to this backlash. He says there is no beef with Ben Askren. He simply considers Masvidal a friend too.

“No beef. Wasn’t happy he got knocked out,” Pettis wrote in the replies on one of his recent Instagram posts (via MMA Junkie). “Jorge is my boy, and I was happy for him. This is the fight game, shit happens. Ben is a monster. He will be back.”

Anthony Pettis came up short at UFC 241, losing a unanimous decision to Nate Diaz. Diaz meanwhile, can now most likely look forward to his own battle with Jorge Masvidal.

What do you think of this drama between Pettis and Askren? Do you think Pettis’ explanation will appease his training partner?

