Dana White gives full credit to Derek Brunson but says Edmen Shahbazyan “looked gassed out” by round two

UFC president Dana White has praised Derek Brunson’s performance on Saturday night, while simultaneously questioning the cardio of Edmen Shahbazyan.

Heading into the main event this past weekend, many expected 22-year-old Shahbazyan to run through Brunson and continue his rise up through the middleweight division. Unfortunately for him, things didn’t quite work out that way as the veteran produced one of the best performances of his UFC career to bring the youngster’s unbeaten run to an end.

During his post-fight press conference, White was more than happy to give his thoughts on both men and what they were able to produce in Las Vegas.

“Yeah, I think the kid is good,” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “I’m not taking anything away from Brunson, but he looked gassed out in the second round. But you’ve got to credit Brunson for that, too. I think that Brunson mixed up his striking and his wrestling tonight like he used to. He also came in in great shape. He definitely came in better shape than Shahbazyan.”

After coming up short against Brunson—a result that registered as significant upset—Shahbazyan was quick to make a post-fight statement. The 22-year-old assured he had “no excuses” and gave Brunson props for his performance.

“I’m ok everyone just need some stitches. Thank you for all your messages, love you all! Congrats to @derekbrunson tonight he did a great job. No excuses, it’s the fight game and I’ll be back! Blessed to have the support I have from everyone!” – Edmen Shahbazyan on Insagram.