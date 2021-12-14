Dana White explodes after Israel Adesanya implies his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 is not a done deal

UFC president Dana White has reacted angrily to Israel Adesanya’s implication that his rematch with Robert Whittaker isn’t a done deal.

Dana White has often been involved in verbal spats with fighters and, most of the time, the exchanges take place indirectly. This serves as yet another example of that with Israel Adesanya using a “cap” symbol to indicate he believes Dana White and the UFC are lying about his Robert Whittaker rematch being signed, sealed and delivered. The pair are currently set to clash at UFC 271 but Adesanya seems to disagree with the current state of play.

In his post-fight press conference, Dana White wasn’t exactly pleased by what he heard.

🧢 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 12, 2021

“Why would we lie?” White said. “When have we ever f***ing lied? This fight’s coming up, we lied about it? Twenty f***ing years, have we ever lied about making a fight? Some fights are harder to make than others, but I don’t think we’ve ever lied about making a fight. Why would we lie about that fight?”

White proceeded to try and get clarification on whether they had a signature from Adesanya for the rematch, with “The Last Stylebender” attempting to successfully defend the UFC middleweight championship against the man he won it from back at UFC 243.

Adesanya has never really been one to stir the pot with the UFC but at the same time, he’s going to speak out if he feels like he’s been wronged – and this appears to be one of those instances.

What do you think is going on between the UFC and Israel Adesanya? Will we see him defend the belt against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271? Do you agree with Dana White when he says the UFC doesn't lie about making fights?