Conor McGregor responds to diss from Islam Makhachev

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was clearly not happy about Islam Makhachev weighing in on his title aspirations.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) took to Twitter on Monday afternoon where he posed the question: “So what date am I fighting (Charles) Oliveira?”

Oliveira (32 -8 MMA) of course successfully defended his UFC lightweight title for the first time last Saturday, earning a third round submission victory over Conor McGregor’s arch nemesis Dustin Poirier.

Despite having lost two straight and three of his past four overall, the Irishman is adamant that he will challenge for UFC gold in his return.

That notion appeared to humor perennial division contender Islam Makhachev, who responded to McGregor’s tweet with the following sarcastic answer.

“Your fight is on February 30” – Makhachev replied, insinuating McGregor’s desired title shot will not come to fruition.

Conor McGregor was not in the joking mood and fired back at the Russian standout with the following:

“You’re a nobody inbred.” – McGregor tweeted and later deleted (see that here).

‘Notorious’ has of course been on the sidelines since July, this after suffering a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Now back to full mobility and sporting a bulked up 190 lb physique (see that here), Conor McGregor has stated that he plans to return to the Octagon in the summer of 2022.

Who the former ‘champ champ’ will fight upon his return remains to be seen, but it is hard to imagine that it will be 155 lb champion Charles Oliviera.

The lightweight division currently has a number of perennial contenders including Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush and the aforementioned Islam Makhachev, who would all be very upset with Conor McGregor skipping the line.

