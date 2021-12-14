Julianna Pena shoots down claims that Amanda Nunes quit at UFC 269: “She didn’t quit, she was getting choked”

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena disagrees with those who say Amanda Nunes quit at UFC 269 last weekend.

In one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history, Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes on Saturday night to break the incredible winning streak of “The Lioness”. The victory was hailed by many as being one of the best moments of the year for the UFC and beyond that, the resilience of Pena was also heavily praised.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Pena addressed those suggesting that Nunes quit when she was first locked in the choke by the new champion.

“She had no choice but to tap,” Pena said. “People want to say she quit – she didn’t quit, she was getting choked. She had no choice but to tap – I would have broke her neck. She tapped because she had no choice.”

“[My coach] Rick [Little] and I have been working this choke for a while, and it was the same pretty much as I got with Sara McMann,” she said.

Quotes via MMA Fighting

While some have opted to see this as a fluke victory, the majority couldn’t help but be amazed by the resilience showcased by Julianna Pena from the first bell until her hand was raised.

The expectation is that a rematch is going to be imminent and if that’s the case, it could be the kind of bout that may headline a pay-per-view in itself with the masses flocking to see whether or not Nunes can reclaim her throne.

