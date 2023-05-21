Dana White explains why the UFC is bringing back the BMF title for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

UFC President Dana White has offered an explanation on the decision to revive the BMF belt.

Hard-hitting lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will collide in a rematch at UFC 291 on July 29. The bout will be contested for the symbolic BMF Championship. The title was originally a one-time-only deal when Jorge Masvidal won the belt by defeating Nate Diaz back in 2019. Well, it’s back and the UFC boss has explained why that is the case.

During the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference, Dana White discussed the reemergence of the BMF title (h/t Essentially Sports).

“Masvidal retired, so we put the BMF up. You have no idea how many of these fighters want to fight for the BMF title. They all want to fight for that belt, so- it’s fun, it’s different. So, we’ll do it again.”

As far as whether or not we’ll see the BMF Championship pop up a third time, White couldn’t say for sure.