Dana White explains why the UFC is bringing back the BMF title for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

By Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

UFC President Dana White has offered an explanation on the decision to revive the BMF belt.

BMF Championship

Hard-hitting lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will collide in a rematch at UFC 291 on July 29. The bout will be contested for the symbolic BMF Championship. The title was originally a one-time-only deal when Jorge Masvidal won the belt by defeating Nate Diaz back in 2019. Well, it’s back and the UFC boss has explained why that is the case.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER REACTS TO NEWLY ANNOUNCED BMF TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN DUSTIN POIRIER AND JUSTIN GAETHJE: “NOW IT MEANS SOMETHING”

During the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference, Dana White discussed the reemergence of the BMF title (h/t Essentially Sports).

“Masvidal retired, so we put the BMF up. You have no idea how many of these fighters want to fight for the BMF title. They all want to fight for that belt, so- it’s fun, it’s different. So, we’ll do it again.”

As far as whether or not we’ll see the BMF Championship pop up a third time, White couldn’t say for sure.

“I don’t know,” White said. “I mean, when you think about coming up with it the first time, those two [Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz] were the right guys. [And] so are these. These are the two right guys for that, too.

“Whether that things in play or not in play, that fight is what it is. But everybody wants that belt. So, what the hell?”

Regardless of what’s at stake, fight fans are itching to see “The Diamond” and “The Highlight” share the Octagon again. Poirier scored a fourth-round TKO finish over Gaethje. Both men have seen their share of success since that fight, so it’ll be interesting to see how things play out in 2023. Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 will be held inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

