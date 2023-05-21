UFC fighter lauds Colby Covington for helping him after moving to United States: “He’s such a great man”

Gratitude For Colby Covington

Gorimbo is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Takashi Sato at UFC Vegas 73. During the post-fight press conference, Gorimbo admitted he only had $7 in his bank account due to the sacrifices he made moving to the United States. With the victory, Gorimbo will have some money in his pocket, but he isn’t about to forget what Colby Covington has done for him at the MMA Masters gym.

He explained to reporters how “Chaos” has been a big help to him on his journey (via Sportskeeda.com).

“Colby Covington, he’s such a great guy, man. Colby Covington, sometimes you bring food for me at the gym, you know. And people say what they want to say about him. But that guy is a great man, man. You have to know him to kind of know him. Just like me, you have to know me to kind of know me, you know. At the end of the day it’s just business. And I found home and I’m going all the way to the belt with the gym that I have now… And I have kind of found my serenity myself in Miami.”

Themba Gorimbo is hoping that his victory over Sato will be the start of a winning streak. He is 1-1 under the UFC banner, and wants to ensure that the promotion has no reason to even consider cutting him down the line.