Israel Adesanya explains why he wore a dog collar to UFC 287 press conference

Israel Adesanya had a unique outfit choice at the UFC 287 press conference.

Adesanya is set to headline the pay-per-view card from Miami against Alex Pereira in a rematch of their UFC 281 fight in November. In that fight, Pereira scored a comeback fifth-round TKO win to become the champ and defeat Adesanya for the third time in combat sports as he also holds two wins over him in kickboxing.

Now, ahead of the rematch in MMA, Israel Adesanya has said this is his last chance at beating Pereira. Because of that, at the press conference, he decided to wear a dog collar as he claimed he was a dog ready to be let off his leash.

“I’m a dog. It’s a dog collar and I’m about to be unleashed,” Adesanya said at the press conference with fans starting to bark after.

Adesanya also added to it later on saying he doesn’t care about the belt either. Instead, he says he’s just a dog looking for the kill and Pereira’s head.

“F**k the belt. I’m going to rip his head off. I’m a dog on a leash, and I’m about to be let loose,” Adesanya added.

It is certainly a unique outfit but Israel Adesanya has always worn clothing to express himself which is exactly what he did here. He was also fired up throughout the press conference as he is confident this is the time he finally beats Pereira.

Israel Adesanya is currently the betting favorite to defeat Alex Pereira on Saturday night. Although he is the favorite, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has been vocal in saying he will remind everyone just how great he is with a dominating performance at UFC 287.

