UFC 287: ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Misses Weight

UFC 287 ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ kicks off with fighter weigh-ins which took place today, Friday, April 7th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship 287 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title rematch between Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA).

It was just last November at UFC 281 where Pereira defeated Adesanya via TKO to claim the championship belt. The two will meet again tomorrow night where ‘The Last Stylebender’ will attempt to dethrone ‘Poatan’ and re-claim the title.

The co-main event will feature Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in a welterweight match-up.

‘Durinho’ last fought in January of this year at UFC 283, where he defeated Neil Magny (27-10) via submission.

‘Gamebred’ hasn’t fought since March of 2022 when he was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) via unanimous decision.

The complete UFC 287 fighter weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alex Pereira (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.5)

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Rob Font (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Christian Rodriguez (137.5)* vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116)

Chase Sherman (249.5) vs. Karl Williams (241)

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs. Trey Ogden (159.5)

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (116)

* Missed weight

