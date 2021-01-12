Dana White explains why Floyd Mayweather talks went nowhere: “The world imploded”

UFC president Dana White gave an update on the lack of talks with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, saying it’s because “the world imploded.”

White and Mayweather were famously photographed sitting courtside at an LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics NBA game in Los Angeles. But that was back in December 2019, well before COVID-19 caused a global pandemic. White had said at the time of the meeting that he had an agreement with Mayweather to work together in 2020, but that never happened. White said last summer that he had some talks going on with Mayweather, but so far, those talks have gone nowhere.

Speaking to ESPN, White was asked about Mayweather, suggesting that there have been no further talks with the boxing legend because of COVID-19’s global impact.

“The world imploded after we were talking about doing some things together. I’m just focused on running my business right now,” White said.

White and Mayweather have collaborated in the past for the Conor McGregor boxing superfight in the summer of 2017 that was a smash hit at the gate and at the PPV box office. Naturally, the pair have been brought up as potentially working together again, either in boxing or in MMA. Whether it’s Mayweather stepping into the ring or just putting his name on a co-promotion again, there’s definitely money to be made.

However, White hasn’t conveyed much interest in actually going through with Zuffa Boxing, which would have been the ideal fit if he were to work with Mayweather again. Otherwise, Mayweather would have to fight in MMA which just doesn’t seem realistic. He’s busy right now with Logan Paul, anyway, so it seems as he landed on a great deal after his talks with White fell through, making a reunion far less likely.

