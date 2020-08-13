Dana White reaffirms Floyd Mayweather talks: He “wants to fight”

UFC President Dana White has reaffirmed that he’s recently been in talks with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., claiming the undefeated star “wants to fight.”

White first revealed that he’s been in communications with Mayweather during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth,” White said. “We’re still interested on both sides.”

White also divulged that it’s “very possible” the UFC could wind up co-promoting an event with Mayweather, not unlike Mayweather’s 2017 blockbuster battle with Conor McGregor.

Speaking Wednesday during a live stream with Yahoo! Sports, White reaffirmed that talks with Mayweather are ongoing, adding that Mayweather is not just interested in co-promoting an event with the UFC, but in fighting.

“Floyd wants to fight,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “… He wants to fight. We’re going to probably … Listen: I’m dealing with all the (expletive) that’s going on with 2020 right now. Floyd and I want to work together. We want to do something. We’re going to do something. I just need a little more time to get my (expletive) together.”

Floyd Mayweather hasn’t fought since his boxing match with McGregor, a former two-division UFC champ, but White isn’t concerned about the boxing stars stint of inactivity.

“No, it doesn’t concern me, but those are things that will all factor into the fight,” White said. “Those are all things that will factor into the fight, 100 percent. … I don’t know. Those are questions that will be answered when you put the fight on. The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight was the perfect storm. That thing was built from the fans to the media and became what it became.”

One option that is often mentioned when future Mayweather fights are discussed is a rematch with Conor McGregor. White, however, reminds that the former two-division UFC champion is currently retired.

“Conor McGregor is retired,” White said. “Yes, Conor McGregor is retired.”

If Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring, who do you want to see him fight?