Dana White explains why Conor McGregor wanted Donald Cerrone fight at Welterweight

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on January 18 for a welterweight fight with Donald Cerrone.

It will mark the Irish superstars first fight since he suffered a submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Many fans and analysts were confused as to why the promotion decided to book two of its top ranked lightweight fighters in a welterweight showdown, but according to UFC President it was McGregor’s idea.

In an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC boss explained why ‘Mystic Mac’ asked for his fight with ‘Cowboy’ to take place at 170-pounds.

“I don’t think anybody cares at all,” Dana White said in regards to McGregor and Cerrone taking place at welterweight. “I think what everyone is looking at, what Conor wants to do is fight at 170, because he doesn’t believe Tony vs Khabib is going to happen. He thinks something is going to happen and he wants to slide into that spot.”

Dana White continued to explain why Conor McGregor requested the ‘Cowboy’ fight at welterweight:

“Conor McGregor wouldn’t have to cut weight twice like that, so, and he knew that if he offered 170, Cerrone would love that too. Cerrone doesn’t have to cut weight. And he also wants that 170lbs fight because he also told me ‘I’m looking at Masvidal to.’”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are slated to headline April’s UFC 249 pay-per-view event in Brooklyn. ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Eagle’ have been booked to scrap on four occasions in the past, but unfortunately none of those proposed contests ever came to fruition. Because of this, Conor McGregor remains highly skeptical that a bout between Khabib and Ferguson will ever come to pass.

McGregor’s most recent Octagon victory came back at UFC 205, where he defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO to become the promotions first ever “champ champ”.

As for Donald Cerrone, the most winningest fighter in UFC history will enter UFC 246 looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje respectively.

