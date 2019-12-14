Dana White on Justin Gaethje: “He knows exactly what happened!”

Dana White recently made headlines when he suggested that a win for Conor McGregor over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 could lead to a rematch between ‘Mystic Mac’ and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In order for that rematch to happen, the UFC President says that Khabib Nurmagomedov would also have to defeat Tony Ferguson at April’s UFC 249 event in Brooklyn.

However, if both Conor and Khabib emerge victorious in their upcoming bouts, White insists that a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov would be booked next.

That news did not sit well with top ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, who referred to the decision as a ‘total crock of sh*t’.

The UFC President recently explained why a win over ‘Cowboy‘ at welterweight on January 18 makes him worthy of a second shot at promotions undefeated lightweight champion.

Later in that same interview, which occurred with TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White was asked if he had any advice for Justin Gaethje who was clearly not happy with the news.

“No he’s not (angry),” said White. “He knows what happened. He knows what happened.”

Bronsteter then asked the UFC boss if Gaethje getting passed over was a result of him turning down previous fights.

“He knows what happened. Justin Gaethje knows what is going on. So listen, if I was him I would be saying the exact same thing. You know, it gets everybody talking and everything else. But Justin Gaethje knows what’s up. He knows. He knows. So for me to sit here and explain to you what, he knows exactly what happened!” White said. “But if I was him, I would say the same thing. What he is doing, I would do the same thing. It is very, it is not stupid, it is smart.”

Aaron Bronsteter then asked Dana White if Justin Gaethje needs to earn one more win before being granted a title fight.

“Umm, no listen, he’s next in line. After Conor. Conor is ranked number three in the world. Conor didn’t want to do anything until he got a Khabib fight. You know, and we were like you’re not getting the Khabib rematch. So he’s going to take this ‘Cowboy’ fight. And, he also doesn’t think the fight is going to happen between those to (Ferguson and Nurmagomedov), so he thinks he’s going to slide right in and get the fight. So we will see how this whole thing plays out.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 14, 2019