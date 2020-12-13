Dana White discusses the future of Junior dos Santos following fourth consecutive TKO loss at UFC 256

UFC president Dana White discussed the future of Junior dos Santos following his fourth consecutive TKO loss at UFC 256.

Dos Santos suffered yet another brutal knockout loss, this time to Ciryl Gane at UFC 256 in the main card PPV opener. After getting outstruck in the first round, dos Santos was nailed with an elbow behind the ear in the second round and knocked out. It’s the fourth straight TKO defeat for the former UFC heavyweight champion after having lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou previously. At age 36, it’s hard to know how much dos Santos has left in the tank after yet another TKO loss.

Prior to the fight against Gane, dos Santos said that he wasn’t worried about being cut by the UFC despite White confirming the promotion will release 60 fighters. But he might not be safe after the Gane fight. Speaking to reporters following UFC 256, White confirmed that after seeing dos Santos get knocked out again, retirement is looming.

Dana White says after Junior dos Santos suffered a fourth consecutive KO loss that he probably needs to think about his future #UFC256 https://t.co/SzfAFfphp7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 13, 2020

Dos Santos is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and he was ranked No. 7 in the UFC heading into this fight against Gane. But after seeing him get brutally knocked out once again, White and the matchmakers are of course concerned. Although dos Santos is still a top-15 heavyweight in the UFC, he’s not getting any younger and the fighters he is taking on these days, such as Gane, as younger and more well-rounded. Dos Santos is an MMA legend, but this may have been his final walk to the Octagon.

Do you think Dana White should cut Junior dos Santos or offer the legend one more fight after getting knocked out by Ciryl Gane?