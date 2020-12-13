UFC 256 Results: Ciryl Gane KO’s Junior dos Santos (Video)

A heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Junior dos Santos taking on Ciryl Gane kicks off tonight’s UFC 256 pay-per-view event.

Dos Santos (21-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s event looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort at UFC 252, ‘JDS’ suffered a second round TKO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik. That setback was preceded by stoppage losses to Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane will enter UFC 256 sporting a perfect professional record of 6-0. The Frenchman was last seen in action twelve months ago where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Tanner Boser.

Round one begins and Junior dos Santos look to come forward early. Gane keeps him at bay with a jab. Ciryl with an inside low kick. He pushes Junior against the cage. ‘JDS’ quickly breaks free but eats another low kick. Gane with pressure but Dos Santos catches him with a jab. Another good low kick lands for Ciryl Gane. ‘JDS’ returns fire with one of his own. Gane looks for a high kick but Junior blocks it. ‘JDS’ rips a nice inside low kick. Gane looks to go upstairs with a kick but Dos Santos blocks it. Ciryl Gane with a low kick that connects to the groin are of Junior dos Santos. The referee steps in so the Brazilian can recover. We restart and Gane fires off a low kick. He lands another and then another. Junior dos Santos spins and throws a side kick that partially connects. The Frenchman lands another heavy low kick. He follows that up with a nice jab and then another low kick. Junior dos Santos fires off a right hand. He needs to let his hands go more. Gane with a low kick. Junior fires back with a spinning back kick. He lands a good right hand and Ciryl appears to be stunned. ‘JDS’ with pressure now but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Ciryl Gane comes forward with early pressure. He lands a good low kick and then swings and misses with a right hand. Another approach from Gane ends in a hard inside low kick. He continues to rip the legs of the former champion. Now he goes to the body with a kick. Dos Santos looks to come forward but his punches fall short. Gane grabs him and presses him against the cage. Junior dos Santos breaks free and once again attempts to find his range. Ciryl Gane connects with another good low kick. That appeared to hurt ‘JDS’. A good jab from Gane now and Junior goes down. This one is all over!

JDS is pissed but it looks good to me pic.twitter.com/Q6pQroqvRh — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 13, 2020

Official UFC 256 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Junior dos Santos via KO in Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020